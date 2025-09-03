Testimony begins for a manslaughter trial in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony is underway in a Lowndes County manslaughter trial.

Justin Coggins was accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Dustin Hoffpauir.

Today, jurors heard from the first Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy on scene.

They also watched a video from an investigator’s body camera.

The shooting happened on Richards Lane in May 2022, just hours after Coggins graduated from high school.

Hoffpauir died at the scene.

Prosecutors wrapped up this afternoon, September 3.

The defense will present its case tomorrow morning, September 4.

