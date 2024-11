Testimony begins for a murder trial in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony has begun in a Lowndes County murder trial.

Phillip Shane House changed his mind during a change of plea hearing.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Summer Danielle Tennyson.

House has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators believe House killed Tennyson in her Grant Road home, near Caledonia, in June 2023.

