Testimony begins for a Shooting trial in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Trial is underway for a man accused of the shooting death of Dylan Meikle back in 2022.

A jury has been seated, and testimony has begun in the trial of Arti Brown.

Brown was accused of shooting Meikle outside The Links apartments in May of 2022.

Meikle died of his wounds.

Brown left Oktibbeha County but was captured a short time later in Tuscaloosa County and extradited to Mississippi.

His trial is being held in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

