Testimony begins in Lowndes County triple murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins in a Lowndes County triple murder trial.

Clark Allen Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of three people on Mobile Street in Artesia.

Today, prosecutors called witnesses from the scene of the January 2018 shooting.

They talked about what they heard and saw on the afternoon that Demario Snell, Mauricio Nance, and Tyshun Fields were all killed.

At the time, investigators say drugs were a factor in the crime.

However, an exact motive was never released.

The murder trial is expected to continue for the rest of this week.