Testimony begins in Macon murder trial

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony began Tuesday in a murder trial in Macon.

A jury was seated late Monday afternoon in the trial of Henry Benamon.

The Kemper County man was accused of killing Lisa Brooks in July of 2021.

The prosecution began presenting its case this morning.

Brooks was found shot to death in her home in Macon.

Her sister and son both took the stand.

Benamon was arrested in Alabama almost two weeks after the shooting.

He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The trial could last the rest of the week.

