Testimony begins in murder trial in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With a jury selected, testimony began Tuesday morning in a Lowndes County murder trial.

Wayne Frasier was accused of killing his wife, Natalie Ryan-Fraser, in December 2021.

There was a shooting at the Cedar Street apartment in Caledonia where Wayne Fraser was staying.

He had a job in the area and lived here part-time.

Deputies also recovered a gun at the scene.

Lowndes County 911 Directory Cindy Lawrence was one of the first people called to the stand.

The trial is expected to continue through the week.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter