Testimony continues in Lowndes County murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The state has rested its case in the murder trial of Wayne Fraser.

Prosecutors presented a third day of testimony against Fraser in Columbus.

Fraser was accused of killing his wife Natalie Ryan-Fraser in December of 2021.

The jury heard from the victim’s brother who testified that Wayne Fraser called him the morning of Natalie Ryan-Fraser’s death, claiming that she had shot herself.

The brother was the one who alerted 911.

Natalie Fraser was in Caledonia in December 2021 visiting her husband, who was working in the area at the time.

She was living in San Angelo, Texas, and was a professor at Angelo State University.

The trial may continue into the weekend.

