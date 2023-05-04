Testimony continues in Oktibbeha County murder trial

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony continued in the murder trial of James Dustin Nixon.

He was accused of killing 26-year-old Shawn Stricklin back in 2018.

This is the second trial for Nixon who was charged with first-degree murder.

In July of last year, Judge Jim Kitchens declared a mistrial.

The decision came after learning the State Medical Examiner’s office had evidence that neither the defense nor the district attorney’s office had access to prior to the trial.

