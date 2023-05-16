Testimony continues in trial of 2020 Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony continued in a Columbus shooting trial.
Davonta Wells was charged with shooting into a dwelling and felon in possession of a handgun.
The reported shooting happened in April 2020 on Byrnes Circle.
Wells was accused of shooting a home.
At the time, investigators believed a domestic situation led to the gunfire.
Former investigators at the Columbus Police Department testified about the evidence they found in the investigation.
He is being prosecuted as a habitual offender.
The trial is expected to continue through at least Wednesday.
