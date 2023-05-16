Testimony continues in trial of 2020 Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony continued in a Columbus shooting trial.

Davonta Wells was charged with shooting into a dwelling and felon in possession of a handgun.

The reported shooting happened in April 2020 on Byrnes Circle.

Wells was accused of shooting a home.

At the time, investigators believed a domestic situation led to the gunfire.

Former investigators at the Columbus Police Department testified about the evidence they found in the investigation.

He is being prosecuted as a habitual offender.

The trial is expected to continue through at least Wednesday.

