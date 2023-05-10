Testimony continues in trial of 2021 parking lot shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony continued in the trial for one of the men accused in a December 2021 shooting in the parking lot of an East Columbus shopping center.

A jury was seated Tuesday in the case of Demarcqueis Clark.

He is standing trial for three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, one count of Shooting into a Business, and three counts of Felony Malicious Mischief.

The charges stemmed from the December 28 shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center behind the East Columbus McDonald’s.

Clark was accused of shooting at three men, as well as firing into the Smoke Shop and damaging three vehicles in the parking lot with gunfire.

At the time, Clark was out on bond on a 2020 Manslaughter charge in Noxubee County.

Judge Jay Howard is presiding over the trial.

