CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony continues Thursday in a Clay County murder trial.

Prosecutors called inmates that were in the jail at the time of the March 2019 homicide.

Investigators are accusing Cameron Henderson of killing Dale O’Neal.

Henderson and O’Neal were both inmates at the Clay County jail at the time.

O’Neal was found dead in his jail cell. It’s believed the weapon of choice was a phone cord.

The two men were being housed in the same area of the jail.

The trial is expected to continue through the week.