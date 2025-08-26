Testimony underway for a murder trial in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony is underway in a Columbus murder trial.

Former Columbus Police Captain Rick Jones took the stand first this morning in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

Jurors were also able to see body camera footage from Jones.

It showed the scene of the shooting from July 2020.

That night, investigators found 15 shell casings at the scene.

Israel Buckhalter is charged with second-degree murder.

He’s accused of shooting and killing his cousin, Desi Shepherd.

Buckhalter’s first trial ended in a mistrial.

