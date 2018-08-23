Texas case may range into Mississippi

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Houston, Texas area murder suspect is implicated in the homicide of his wife in Winston County.

Darrell Burnside, 49, was charged with capital murder in Harris County, Texas.

- Advertisement -

Deputies there say he killed Ashley George, 25, out of retaliation back on April 24th.

Her body was found with multiple cuts in Clear Lake Park.

Burnside is currently in the custody of the Louisiana State Police in Lake Charles.

In a press release, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Burnside and George were suspected of being involved in the murder of Burnside’s wife this past February.

That homicide happened in Winston County, near Noxapater.

WCBI interviewed Burnside the day after his wife’s body was found.

Carol Denise Lynch Burnside died inside her Mary Cole Road home.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh has not released any information on these latest developments in the case.

We will bring you any updates as they become available.