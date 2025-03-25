Texas man arrested for grand larceny in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Texas man has been brought to Mississippi to answer for making an unauthorized withdrawal from an ATM.

The case began in early November when Tupelo Police were called to Community Bank on North Gloster Street.

Someone had broken into an ATM and stolen a large amount of money.

A day later, police in Duncanville, Texas, made a traffic stop and arrested Winder Alex Canelon-Tiapa.

Police reportedly found evidence that linked Canelon-Tiapa to crimes in Mississippi, including the ATM heist in Tupelo.

Saturday, Canelon- Tiapa was taken to Tupelo, where he was charged with Grand Larceny and Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny.

He is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.