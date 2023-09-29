Texas man pleads guilty to electronic solicitation of child in Alabama

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A Texas man accused of traveling to West Alabama to meet a teenager for sex was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

30-year-old De’Airo Bryant pleaded guilty to electronic solicitation of a child.

Investigators said the victim was 15 at the time and met Bryant on a social media app.

Prosecutors said he flew to Birmingham in August 2020 and paid a taxi driver to take him to a home in Fayette.

The mother of the victim found Bryant in her daughter’s room and called the police.

The case was investigated by the Fayette Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office’s sexual assault investigator.

