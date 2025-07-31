Thank a cold front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will start to feeling the changes on Friday brought to us by the passing cold front.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A cold front will be moving further SE before stalling out. Clouds and rain chances will continue through the evening. Temperatures will drop into the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Feeling the changes, thanks to the front passing yesterday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s by the afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place for the southern half of our area, including our western AL counties, until 8PM. Heat indices are going to be close to 105 degrees. Showers and storms will be scattered across the area into the evening. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures are potentially going to be reaching the upper 80s this week, if not holding in the lower 90s. Less of a scattered rain chance, returning to an isolated summer pattern. Nightly lows will fall into the lower 70s.