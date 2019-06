STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An e-cigarette pod landed a man in jail on a felony drug charge.

Bill Jenkins Jr., 21, was charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Starkville deputies alleged Jenkins of having THC e-cigarette pods and marijuana.

Jenkins was arrested Wednesday at a home on Old West Point Road, in Oktibbeha County.

He is currently in Oktibbeha County Jail.