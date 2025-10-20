The 21st annual Caledonia Day festival was held this weekend

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) It was a Weekend of fun in Lowndes County.

Thousands of people showed up for the annual Caledonia Day Festival.

Each year, the event offers Food vendors, games, and Children activities.

It also offers clothing and jewelry vendors, live entertainment and much more.

Caledonia Mayor Betty Darnell said there is a lot of work that goes into the festival, but the turnout makes it all worth it.

“It takes a lot of people from our town, and we appreciate all of our volunteers.” said Darnell. “It gives people a chance to come back home or get out if they live here. It has been great weather, and we are thankful for that. People get out and they want something to do, they can eat here and enjoy entertainment, and it just gives them family time. If you look around the tables, there are families, kids, and grownups, and everyone is just having a good time.”

