The 25th annual market street festival kicks off with a free concert

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The 25th Annual Market Street Festival kicks off at the Columbus Soccer Complex.

“We’re excited to finally be able to bring the festival to our community,” said Executive Director of Columbus Main Street Barbara Bigelow.

It’s been nearly two years since the last Market Street festival in May of 2019 due to the COVID -19 pandemic.

Bigelow said she’s ready see the community get back to a sense of normalcy.

” I think the community needs this event this September. And we know it too, we’re ready to get this one behind us and have a great festival and get to the next one,” said Bigelow.

Mardi Gras–it’s the theme this year.

And folks are already starting to unload their trucks and vans.

” We have over 200 arts and crafts vendors each year, and we’ve been taking vendor applications up until the beginning of this week,” said Brislin.

Amber Brislin,an event coordinator, says the overflow of support has been tremendous.

” We are showcasing our downtown as well.So not only are there vendors lining the streets that come from 12 different states, there’s all of our friends and neighbors too who have businesses we can enjoy throughout the year,” said Brislin.

And there will also be designated areas to keep festival-goers safe.

” We have hand-sanitation stations for folks. We will be encouraging safety in all aspects. Encouraging people to wear their masks and encouraging people to social distance,” said Bigelow.

” The Market Street Festival is the largest fundraiser of the year for downtown Columbus. It funds revitalization efforts that we can enjoy throughout the year. Beautification and other events in downtown Columbus,” said Brislin.

The concert wrapped up around 9:30p.m.