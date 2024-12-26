The Assembly Church helping those in need during the holidays

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Free kids’ shirts, pants, and jackets for the community, that’s what hundreds of people flooded the inside of The Assembly Church to get.

“We recognize that Christmas is such a great time and a fun time for everybody, but it can also be a hard time financially for people, so we want to do whatever we can do to give back to the community,” said Brandon Hester, Executive Pastor of The Assembly Church. “We partnered with ‘New To You Consignment’, to try to get as many clothes and toys and stuff out as possible, so that people can have a great Christmas. ”

People came away with wagons, and even garbage bags full of clothes, Pastor of The Assembly Lindsey Gurley said this was a great way to lend a helping hand to area families this holiday season.

“The whole heart behind this is because we want parents to be able to give kids what they want,” said Gurley. “And not what they need, and so we want to put stuff in the hands of parents of stuff they need, so they can buy the wants, and this is why we do Merry Christmas Columbus.”

“This is good stuff, this is not just random things that you would find at any other random place, these are really nice clothes,” said Hester. “The kids come in here, and you see the joy on the kids’ faces when they get to come in here with mom and pick out items that they want, and that is kind of the fun part of this.”

Kourtney Markray stopped in to get new outfits for her cousins. She said events like this are a huge help for her and other families, especially during this time of year.

“This is a great event for the kids, and it just really helps out,” said Markray. “It helps families that do not have, and people that are needy, and this just really helps out.”

“It is just extra clothes,” said Markray. “It provides what the kids do not have and what they are lacking.”

“I am really happy that I got new clothes for Christmas”.

This was the third year of the free kids’ clothes giveaway.

