The average price to cookout has increased over 10 dollars since last year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’ve started shopping for your 4th of July celebration, you’ve probably noticed the cookout is going to cost more this year.

Independence Day is one week away and people are already shopping for those holiday cook-outs. Of course, topping the list is the meat.

But this year, customers like Jamal Walker are walking in the stores prepared to feel the heat in their wallets.

“I think it’s going to be very expensive because the wings are going to be very high and the ribs and the main things that people like to eat are very high and I think it’s hard for people to afford it right now because when holidays come up and you go buy all of this food. What about after the holidays,” said Walker.

According to FB.org meat prices have increased by 17%.

In 2021 the average price to feed 10 people for a cookout cost $59.50.

Now the average cost is $69.68… That’s over 10 dollars.

Walker says that food has gotten so high, that it might be time for him to re-think the cookout.

“For the 4th of July, I don’t think people should be barbequing. you should cook yourself a Sunday meal and everybody has their family over and I think it will be fine. cooking all of this pork. pork is high. Everything is a too high man and the only thing that is cheap is a sack of potatoes to make potato salad baked beans and that’s it and everything else…high” said Walker.

John Kemp at Sunflower in Columbus says it’s not unusual to see changes this time of year.

“Prices for meat sometimes it will go up and sometimes it will go down and then usually you will pay more sometimes and then a couple of weeks later it will try to go back down,” said Kemp.

But, is that stopping people?

“It doesn’t seem like it’s slowed down very much especially when it comes to holidays because people are going to still have to come in and get their stuff regardless so I don’t see a downturn with that,” said Kemp.

Customers like James Henley agree.

“I’m going to celebrate the 4th of July. I’m going to be doing it with some other people and I’ve already been invited and after I get through playing golf, I’m headed to the picnic,” said Henley.

The average prices of chicken and baked beans have increased 33 percent since last year.