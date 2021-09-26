The Bluprint foundation provides free lunch for law enforcement officers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus organization provides free lunch to law enforcement officers in our area.

The Bluprint Foundation put on a fish fry to honor the men and women who fight to keep the community safe and thank them for their many contributions.

To show their appreciation members gave officers fish, drinks, and dessert.

Founder Marcus Stokes says change starts in the community and his group wanted to show their gratitude.

” The foundation is to bring everybody together. We live in a world now we were so divided in the pandemic has us all scared to come together it’s the one thing we have to do is always come together and show love and peace towards one another,” said Stokes.

The Bluprint Foundation will continue to serve the community with fundraisers and other events.