The Cadence Bank Arena holds the Marriage Family Life Conference

The Cadence Bank Arena was packed with more than 13 hundred people, attending the annual Marriage Family Life Conference sponsored by the Tupelo-based American Family Association.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Cadence Bank Arena was packed with more than 13 hundred people, attending the annual Marriage Family Life Conference sponsored by the Tupelo-based American Family Association.

The conference is the brainchild of Wil and Meeke Addison, who started the conference in 2018 at Tupelo’s Hope Church. It is all about a Biblical Worldview.

“It’s apologetics,” Wil Addison said. “It’s how we should live facing the things that we face in today’s society you know the cultural wars, we know they’re raging and things like that. But what does the Bible say about these things? So that’s the heart of the conference.”

“This event is so important because people have questions about all of the areas that we’re tackling,” Meeke Addison said. “There are marriages that are struggling and they know they’re struggling. So they want to have the tools to have that healthy marriage that they signed up for. We know that families are in trouble. There is disconnect. There is confusion.”

The Addison’s said it is important for parents to be equipped to guide their children during these times.

“We hit it head on,” Wil Addison said. “We’re not backing back from the questions and things like that. We want the children to know because they’re getting information from the world. So we should be the ones giving the first information in the home. So that’s what we’re doing. We hit it head on and we stick to the script, the Bible.”