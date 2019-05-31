The City of Columbus is turning to GO Bond to cover storm bills

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- When a storm hits, the resulting clean up comes with a cost. Covering that cost can be more than some city budgets can handle.

That’s why Columbus leaders are looking for some extra help.

Storm debris is on it’s way out, but bills are on the way in for the City of Columbus. And before those notes start to pile up, city leaders want to have a plan in place.

“We are going to borrow up to five million to pay for the contractors and the other expenses the city incurred as a result of the February tornado and the flooding that occurred at the same time,” said city attorney Jeff Turnage.

At the moment, Columbus doesn’t have the cash on hand to cover the tab.

Mayor Robert Smith said the city will be able to pull money from the GO Bond as needed to help them out.

“Rather than going into your general fund most municipalities do not have this type of money to go into their general fund, and we do not have that type of money in our general fund to pay and then wait to get reimbursed from FEMA,” said Mayor Smith.

The plan is to use the GO Bond to bridge the gap while waiting for that FEMA money.

“We have to show where the city paid a check to pay this vendor and then we send that documentation along to FEMA in order for them to approve it and then we can get reimbursed,” said Mayor Smith.

The money will be used to cover contractors, debris removal, and repairs to facilities like the river walk, amphitheater, and Sim Scott Park.

“Anything that occurred during the tornado, such as flooding, when we had a culvert road that was washed out, Sim Scott Park, the community center was totally demolished. So, that’s a replacement there. The utility poles there on the baseball fields will have to be replaced. Anything of that magnitude that was damaged because of the tornado,” said Mayor Smith.

Mayor Smith said the city should hopefully have access to the money in the next four to six weeks.