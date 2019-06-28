The City of Starkville learns more about parking meters

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville leaders are also looking at some parking problems.

The company rep says the meters could help business and restaurants.

Meters would potentially eliminate the need for parking enforcement officers marking car tires.

They could also generate more business.

“It creates turnover. When you start charging a little bit of a fee for people to park it keeps employees from parking in spaces and staying there all day or keep someone from parking and then going to another town with riding with friends. It just frees up those spaces because they’re limited, and it costs them something they also pushes them out to the free areas and get them out of the downtown areas,”

Downtown, Midtown, and the Cotton District could be potential test areas for the meters.