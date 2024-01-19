The cold continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few more days of cold temperatures until we saw a flip in the forecast! This weekend will continue to be cold, but there will be a rise in the temperatures next week with a continuous rain fall.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A clear sky and breezy wind will continue as temperatures fall. Overnight lows will be in the single digits to upper teens across the corner tonight. With the wind blowing decently hard, the wind chill will make it feel much colder. The HARD FREEZE WARNING begins again at 6PM for the southern half of our viewing area and continues through Noon Sunday.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear and very sunny going into our weekend. The sun will be needed. Temperatures are only going to be reaching the lower 30s. The clear sky will allow for temperatures to fall into the low to middle teens again Saturday night/ Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Slight recovery in our high temperatures. By Sunday afternoon, the Hard Freeze Warning will expire as temperatures reach into the lower 40s. Majority of the day will be clear and sunny. By late evening, clouds will begin to fill back in from the West and SW. Temperatures Sunday night will fall into the middle 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Who is ready for the forecast flip? A gradual warm up of temperatures will pass through the 50s on Monday and straight into the 60s for the rest of the week, potentially teasing the lower 70s by Thursday. Heavy cloud coverage will be present all week, with the rain chance starting up late Monday. The rain will continue through the week. Overnight lows will range from the lower 40s to the mid/upper 50s.