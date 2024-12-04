The cold sticks around with a rain chance increasing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas! Make sure you stay warm. We are tracking some rain as well!

TONIGHT- Columbus Christmas parade is tonight, make sure to bundle up! It will get cold quick after sun set. With an overnight low in the lower 20s, you’re going to want to grab your jacket.

WEDNESDAY- Expect Wednesday to be slightly warmer, with high temps pushing back into the middle 50s. We are tracking some rain showers. This rain is expected to be scattered overnight and into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY- That wet weather is projected to linger into Thursday morning, clearing by the afternoon. Prepare for the overnight low to be below 30.

FRIDAY- Friday will be another cool one. The high temps should be in the upper 40s and the lows in the upper 20s.

WEEKEND- Expect the weekend to warm up a bit, especially by Sunday. There is a chance for rain but models are disagreeing with how much and when. Right now were listing Saturday at 30 percent and Sunday at 40 present.

Luke Beitzel – WCBI Weather Intern