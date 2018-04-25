The costs and lesser known impacts of population decline

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When our towns and communities see people moving away, it can have a domino effect.

Population decline, is plaguing communities across Mississippi, preventing growth and development.

“For instance a family of 3 leaves the community those are sales taxes that aren’t coming into the city those are property taxes that aren’t coming and so you gradually see a decline in services,” said LINK Senior Vice President OF Economic Development Brenda Lathan.

Economic developers say declining numbers means less retailers, fewer services, and less opportunity in general.

However, one thing set to increase, could be your bills. The Tennessee Valley Authority recently announced an increase in prices, that will be passed down to your bank account.

“TVA’s announced some energy increase rates especially in the city of Columbus and our area. That’s because of population decline both in the corporate economy and residential. When they drop prices have to go up to collect their money and I think TVA’s seeing that in its entire area and across the region both in the North and South,”said ReMax Real Estate Agent Colin Kreiger.

“When that happens the people that were left within our territory have a fixed rate that we have to pay for,” said Columbus Light And Water General Manager Todd Gale.

The United States Census Bureau reports from April 2010 to July 2016 Columbus’ population dropped 2.5% or about 650 people.

ReMax Agent Colin Krieger says it’s an issue real estate professionals face constantly.

“Whenever people leave an area, especially the Golden Triangle it’s a challenge. It hurts. It pushes back on price values. Our price values remain pretty level as a whole, Starkville has gone up consistently year after year but Columbus has seen a volume increase. There are a lot more houses selling in Columbus and west point recently because of the industrial growth other factors,” said Krieger.

Lathan said her message to the community is simple.

“It’s just important for people to give some consideration to the area that they live in and what am i going to do to my area if I leave and what good can come from it if I stay,” said Lathan.

The TVA energy increase begins on October 1st.