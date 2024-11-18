Diamonds and Dancing Gala raises money for seniors in need

Methodist Senior Service's Trinity Place in Columbus held 'The Diamonds and Dancing Gala' to raise money for its Sunday Fund.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – To age gracefully and enjoy one’s golden years is a privilege many hope for.

Accommodating such a privilege, however, comes with financial costs that some may not have.

Retirement funds can run out or simply not be enough to support the care that an individual needs.

That’s why Methodist Senior Services Trinity Place in Columbus holds “The Diamonds and Dancing Gala” to raise money for its benevolence fund, the Sunday Fund.

The Sunday Fund is intended to be a safety net for those who need extra assistance to get the care they need said Rhonda Richardson, the Trinity Place director of marketing.

“There are so many people that just, they don’t make a lot of money,” Richardson said. “You know, they’re limited on their Social Security. So when they leave an independent living setting and they need assisted living, well that’s private pay. And so there’s no way that some of our elders could ever pay about $3,100 a month. Some seniors only make $1,000 a month. So what do you do? Well, we’re not going to kick them out. We’re going to make sure that we can continue to take care of them through our Sunday fund.”

Brittany Cuevas, the Methodist Senior Services Vice President of Philanthropy said the people who the fund supports are grateful.

“The elders that live on our campus are so grateful to have the support raised tonight,” Cuevas said. “Just to improve quality of life, allow them to enjoy living at Trinity in a Christian environment.”

Cuevas said the gala is raising much-needed funds because of the support of the local community.

“This greater community, Columbus and the Golden Triangle,” Cuevas said. “It’s so supportive of Trinity Retirement community and the ministry that we have.”

Richardson said the community has always supported Trinity Place.

“We have the best community and they have always poured into Trinity,” Richardson said. “Whether it be financially, visits, you know, just companionship or anything like that. We are blessed with a wonderful community.”

To help those who have already given back to society is a worthwhile cause says Shelley Tuggle, the Trinity Place executive director.

“It’s just such a noble cause,” Tuggle said. “They’re people that have already given to society, and they’ve given to us for years, and to be able to help them at this stage in their life is just, it’s really indescribable.”

Cuevas described her personal connection to elder care.

“I grew up taking care of my grandparents,” Cuevas said. “My grandmother had Parkinson’s and my grandfather had severe arthritis. And so, what an opportunity to give back to them. They gave to me, and my family, and so to be a part of their life in the late stages and to care for them and serve them shaped who I am. And it’s truly an honor to be a part of this ministry.”

Cuevas said that her organization believes that no matter how long someone lives, they have opportunities to thrive.

“People here who are supporting this event and supporting our ministry all together are empowering older adults. We refuse to just settle and survive. We want to be a community that believes that no matter how long we live we have opportunities to grow, to learn, to thrive.”

Methodist Senior Services is a Christian, faith-based nonprofit that says they strive to quote, “Serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love.”

A survey by AARP says that 20% of adults over fifty don’t have any retirement savings, and over half worry they won’t have enough money to support them through retirement.

