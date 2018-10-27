The Dish: Renowned chef Yotam Ottolenghi talks “simple” cooking

Yotam Ottolenghi is one of Britain’s most renowned Middle Eastern chefs. Born and raised in Jerusalem, Ottolenghi served in the Israeli army and got a degree in comparative literature before turning his attention to food. After cooking school in London, he teamed up with partners to found his namesake restaurant, Ottolenghi Delicatessen, where inventive vegetable dishes and gorgeous baked goods are the star attractions. It quickly gained a cult following and led to five other restaurants. He’s written seven cookbooks, two of which have won James Beard Awards. His latest, “Ottolenghi Simple,” came out just last week.