The Eupora will police chief retiring at the end of September

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Eupora Police Department will soon be looking for a new chief to lead the agency.

Gregg Hunter says he will retire on September 30th.

Hunter has been the chief of police for 22 years and worked in the department for a total of 29 years.

He started his local law enforcement when he was hired as a Webster County deputy over three decades ago.

Hunter is also a veteran, serving two years as an MP in the U.S. Army.

The board of alderman will have a special called meeting on September 14th to discuss the police chief position.