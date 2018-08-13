The final chapter begins for early college seniors

SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI) – While college classes might have just started Monday at EMCC, these High School Students started their college classes last week.

The Golden Triangle Early College High School welcomed their first graduating class of seniors.

It was a long road for these high school students. They have faced many challenges, but they’re now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

When it started four years ago, the Golden Triangle Early College High School at EMCC was the first of its kind in Mississippi, and there were a lot of unknowns.

Four years later the school’s first Freshman class is poised to be the school’s first graduating class.

Their principal, Jill Savely, has been with them since day one. She says it’s emotional to see these risk-takers make their final steps.

“Exciting and scary all at the same time, because every year is new for us. Just like it’s new for that first group of kids. Just making sure that those kids are on track to receive their associate’s degree, take all the classes that they need to take. And those that may not be on track for the associate’s degree are able to earn as many college credits as possible while they’re here,” said Savely.

These students have spent the last few years working hard to meet their goals.

“I’m actually very proud of myself because you have to be very determined to want to do these things and I’m very proud of everybody that’s in this class because we work so hard to be where we are,” said Alexis Sheppeard.

For some, it has been a chance to show the world that they can do anything they set their minds too.

“Coming from Noxubee it was kind of awkward because people don’t see us as a school that’s smart or the kids that got the education or on the level as of the kids but I knew I had it even though I came from Noxubee,” said Shakambreanna May. “I knew I had it. I knew I had the willpower and the fight in me to just keep going and a push through it. Even though we came from a smaller community, it doesn’t matter because we’re going to make a difference. We’re gonna be special, and people are going to know us from our school from our communities.”

The most important thing about the program is to get the students prepared for their chosen path.

“I mean I’ve in earned it. I should be able to get into it and be able to succeed the same way I did here,” said May.

We will continue following this group of students as they make their way through the final year.