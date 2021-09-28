The founders of a Golden Triangle start-up are looking at a bright future

Columbus native Hagan Walker and his business partner Anna Barker briefed a hometown crowd on the growth of their Starkville-based business Glo.

Columbus native Hagan Walker and his business partner Anna Barker briefed a hometown crowd on the growth of their Starkville-based business Glo.

Since its founding as a project for a class at Mississippi State, Glo has experienced steady growth, moving from a business incubator on campus to the newly renovated Rex Theatre in Downtown Starkville.

But like so many businesses, large and small, it’s been experiencing supply chain issues tied to the COVID pandemic.

“For us, I mean we’re seeing sales go up , but at the same time, we’re having trouble getting some stuff here, so the last thing you want to do is have to cancel an order. But a few times this year we’ve had to delay some people’s orders to make sure we got the supplies we need to make products,” said Hagan Walker, Glo Co-Founder

Glo’s latest succes, Glo Pals is getting national exposure thanks to a licensing deal with Sesame Street.