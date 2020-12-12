The Growth Alliance hosts Christmas tree parade

Folks are encouraged to take a tour of Christmas trees decorated by organizations, churches, and schools.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- The West Point community hosts a Christmas at the Blues Museum Festival of the Trees.

The Growth Alliance is keeping the holiday spirit with an indoor parade.

This gives participants the opportunity to still take part in the traditional decorating a tree.

Visitors will also pick their favorite decorations from 15 different displays.

” The Christmas parade brings a community together during the holidays, and since we weren’t able to have that, we got creative. You can judge your favorite trees. It just brings people downtown and it brings people together for the holidays,” said director Lisa Klutts.

The museum is open Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.