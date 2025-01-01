The GTR Homeless Coalition receiving homes for the community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Right behind me are three brand new tiny homes. The Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition believes these new homes will make a significant impact throughout the community.

The Homeless Coalition’s Coordinator for The Fresh Start Community, Sandra Depriest, unlocks the door to one of the homes where someone will soon lay their head at night and unlock a new future.

“The objective of these homes is to provide a progressively independent opportunity for either families.” said Depriest. “Or for persons who are unemployed temporarily or homeless temporarily, to get on their feet.”

Not just anyone can stay here. Residents must actively be furthering their education, searching for a job, or currently employed.

“We do look at their commitment, ability, and willingness to get a job.” said Depriest. “And to be able to be consistent and go to work, and to do the things they need to be able to do.”

“We will help with budgeting, we will help with interviewing, and how to go about getting a job and preparing a resume.” said Depriest. “We are going to have classes and computer banks here in our admin building, to help them take those next steps.”

Depriest said the goal is to have a village of ten homes. Two of them will be for family units and accommodate four people. Two of the homes will be handicap accessible units. Six units could also accommodate a couple.

Columbus resident Demetris Nash, and Eupora resident James Townsend said they believe the village will be a huge help to those in need.

“I think it is good that the homeless coalition has these tiny homes for homeless people to help them get on their feet.” said Nash.

“I think it is a splendid idea that the Homeless Coalition of Golden Triangle made these homes available to homeless people.” said Townsend.

“It gets people off the streets, and it makes them secure.” said Townsend. “Who knows that person can expand from those homes. They can go back to school or get a job.”

Depriest also said donations like sheetrock, insulation, flooring, and ceiling materials from the community will be a great contribution in completing the tiny home village. She also said the goal for the other six homes to be brought in is by the Spring of next year.

