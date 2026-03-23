The heart of a champion: Keimon’s victory

WEST POINT, Miss., (WCBI) – Family and friends of a former West Point High School football standout came together Saturday in his honor.

The 20-year-old fought the good fight against cancer, and his family, friends, and Green Wave family gathered to remember his life.

Keimon Ewing made an impact on everyone he met. In just 20 short years, his light, laughter, perseverance, and humor surrounded his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Saturday, his family and the Green Wave family held a balloon release in his honor.

“Biggest thing is we want the family to know we’ll always be here for them, you know, the Green Wave family, we have roots that run deep. Once you play for us and you’re part of our family, part of our community, we’re gonna take care of you,” West Point High Head Football Coach Robert Burton said.

Ewing put the same drive he showed on the football field into his fight with cancer.

He fought hard to the end, and even though his friends and family wanted him to win on earth, Assistant Coach Jerry Fremin said he never saw him waver.

“He handled it like a champion. He never showed any wavering in his faith. He always had hope; he always believed. He always told everyone that he was okay and he was glad that they came and saw him. He was always trying to keep everybody else up,” Fremin said.

Champion. A word synonymous with West Point. West Point leads the state with 13 state titles, and now Keimon has a new title — he’s a champion of Spirit. The disease may have won a round here on Earth, but his spirit crossed another goal line. That’s what his cousin Jonathan Moore says he will carry with him.

“No matter how hard times get, keep on fighting, keep on pushing because it’s just God’s doing, not his doing, it’s God’s doing. It’s a reason for everything,” Moore said.

Keimon’s biggest fans are still rooting him on, down here on earth.

“I tell them all the time that I’m their biggest fan and I was Keimon’s biggest fan,” Burton said.

Funeral arrangements for Keimon have not yet been set.

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