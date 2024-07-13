The heat and humidity return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Expect HOT conditions to continue through the rest of the night and into our Sunday. Temperatures are quickly rising into the upper 90s along with the humidity building back into the area, so expect heat index values into the triple digits. Rain chances and storms look to make a return by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Another mild night in store for us with partly cloudy sky conditions and a slight breeze out of the NW at 5 mph. Temperatures will be dropping into the low 70s.

TOMORROW – Our Sunday looks to be one of the hottest days this week with highs possibly reaching 100, so be sure to stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors. Partly cloudy sky conditions expected with a slight chance for a few isolated showers throughout the evening hours. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid 70s, so the muggy conditions return.

NEXT WEEK – Hot temperatures and isolated showers in store for the start of the next work week. However, more rain and a few thunderstorms begin to move in by the middle of next week along with some cooler temperatures.