The heat is on! Mother Nature cranks up the heat starting Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: The heat is on! And when I say heat… I mean HEAT. Lots of sunshine this weekend, but Mother Nature puts us in the oven starting Sunday.

SATURDAY: Pleasant and warm. Partly cloudy skies, but plenty of sunshine. High near 88 degrees. Light and variable winds.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, but lots of sunshine. Hot! High near 97. Heat index values near 105 degrees. Take care of yourself and others, including pets!

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and warm. Low near 76 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny and hot each day. Afternoon highs will range from the mid to upper 90s, with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Protect yourself from the heat! Prolonged outdoor activities are not recommended. Drink plenty of water and cool off frequently!

Have a great weekend!