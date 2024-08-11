Hitching Lot Farmers Market hosts Sizzling Second Saturday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Live music, handmade arts and crafts, and fresh food are what the Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market is all about.

Market Coordinator Chelsea Best said one of the main goals of the farmers market, is to educate attendees about healthy eating and healthy habits.

“We have a variety of vendors who sell their homegrown produce, and their homemade baked and hand goods,” said Best. “Of course, the arts and crafts are all local. We have a guideline where they have to be local, so when you come here, you will get things that are locally made and locally grown”

Co-owner of Trinity Bottoms Farms Liz Paine said events like this allow small business owners to get to know people in the community, and a chance to gain some foot traffic inside of their doors.

“It increases your sales, and gets people to know who you are,” said Paine. “And then they will make that personal connection with you.”

“We have a lot of farmers who have to feed their families, and this helps keep their business growing,” said Best. “Sometimes when you go to the grocery store, you do not always find what you need, or it is not the quality you are hoping for, so you know that you are going to get that good quality here.”

Some baked goods and canned items are processed and have added ingredients that may be harmful to anyone who eats them, but that is not the case when it comes to vendors at the farmer’s market.

“Everything we have here is healthy, you know that what you are getting is going to not have all those weird preservatives in them,” said Best. “They will have fresh produce that has not been sitting in a cooling truck for two weeks. All the crafts that you are getting are made with local products by people who are local to you, and it is going to help them support themselves, and their families.”

This was the last Sizzling Second Saturday of the year for the farmers’ market.

