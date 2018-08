OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The Inn at Ole Miss is moving up after qualifying for resort status by the Mississippi Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control.

This means that now at special events, The Inn can serve beer, wine and liquor.

- Advertisement -

It allows for folks to have this venue as an option for things like wedding receptions.

The Inn at Ole Miss opened up in October of 1951.

There are 146 guest rooms and over 133,000 square feet of hotel and event space.