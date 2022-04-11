The Junior Auxiliary hosts an Easter Egg Hunt for the community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -The Junior Auxiliary in Starkville had an Easter egg hunt this weekend at the J.L. King Park and invited all kids in the community to come and have some fun in the sun.

It’s Easter time and you can’t have Easter without a good ole fashion Easter egg hunt.

This year the Junior Auxiliary in Starkville has decided to team up with the J. L King Community Center and allow kids in the community to get out, have fun,and hunt for nearly 1 thousand eggs

Junior Auxiliary vice president Nikki Robinson says this plan has been in the works for months and it was the perfect day to spend time with people in the community.

“It’s just a way to get families out and it turned out to be a perfect day for an Easter egg hunt. We’ve really enjoyed working with the J.L King center and Ms. Margaret on different projects and things like that and really just getting face to face contact with the kids just because for so long we weren’t able to do that so its really been a joy to do that again,” said Robinson.

Robinson said this hunt wasn’t just for the candy but it’s also great to see the smiles on kids’ faces and allow them to be themselves.

“Give them the opportunity to hang out with other kids and be in a positive environment and just serve kids of Oktibbeha county which is the goal of junior auxiliary,” said Robinson.

And the biggest question that everyone wants to know at an event like this is…is there a golden egg out there?

“There is not I considered doing something like that but I was a little nervous to put that out there so we never really considered that,” said Robinson.

Robinson said that the kids are hunting for eggs but she is hunting for something else.

“I’m just excited to see the kids run out and go for it and we took some eggs and took full advantage of this park and so I’m excited to see the big kids go far off and see the eggs that we hid very well and the ones that are kind of out in the open for the younger kids and just see them have fun,” said Robinson.

After the hunt was over kids were excited to show how many eggs they found

“Uh a lot I didn’t even count them,” said Princess. And some kids couldn’t wait to share with their families at home.

“I’m going to share some and give them to my brother and sister because they are only one and two,” said Pace.

The Junior Auxiliary hopes to continue and find events for children in the community to do.