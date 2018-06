LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The storm shelter in Louisville is a step closer being complete.

WCBI got an exclusive video of the dome popping up earlier Thursday.

Fans blew life into the dome top, while battling the late morning rain.

Our Alfa Insurance Skycam in downtown Louisville, Mississippi, caught the action from up high.

Construction is expected to be done by late fall.

Louisville is building the shelter through grant support of the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program of FEMA.