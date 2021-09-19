The Market Street Festival in Columbus brought large crowds

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The 25th Annual Market Street Festival was in full swung as folks set up booths and prepared for a day of fun. Fair food, handmade goods, and live music.

After the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and in May. Folks are eager to enjoy the festivities again.

“It’s been absolutely wonderful because you know, Dondi, who is not quite three hasn’t had the opportunity to do something like this yet so she’s had a ball today we’ve been here since the beginning,” said festival-goer Lanny Edgar.

The festival kicked off Friday evening with a Mardi Gras concert. Vendors near and far set up their tents.

“We moved to Columbus in January so since we moved out here we were told about it and we’ve been planning for it and prepping for it since then we’re happy with the turnout so far and Columbus is welcoming us,” said art vendor Brie Lowry.

Several other festival-goers say having the Market Street Festival feels like a sense of normalcy.

“The only time we didn’t come was because of Covid last year but every time we have a chance to come out and come with the community we come out here and do it,” said festival-goer Trey Fordham.

Over 200 vendors lined Downtown Columbus, and over 3,000 people attended the festival.