COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mega Millions jackpot reaches one billion dollars.

The cash value is more than 739 Million dollars.

- Advertisement -

If won, it would be the 2nd-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the 3rd-largest in U.S. lottery history.

“I really wasn’t thinking. I just was trying my luck,” said Brodrick Glenn. “Make sure my kids are straight forever.”

“If I win the money, I’m first going to hire a lawyer, then a financial advisor, then an accountant, and I would keep my name anonymous. I would not tell any friends or family until those three things have been done first,” said Ayeshah King. “If we win, I will be donating to charity. I think it’ll be St. Jude’s Hospital for children.”

As always, tune into WCBI News at 10 O’clock to see if you’ve got those lucky numbers.