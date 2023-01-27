The Mission in West Point will host breakfast to fundraise for men’s center

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mission in West Point will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Funds raised will go towards the men’s center, which is a 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program.

Director of the Men’s Center, Jean Moore said this is a great time to eat, fellowship, and learn about the men in their program.

“We are where second chances happen so a lot of these guys have made poor decisions but they need a second chance, we believe in giving them a second chance. We believe in them and want them to know the community believes in them as well,” said Moore.

Moore said they will begin hosting the breakfast fundraisers every fourth Saturday of each month.

