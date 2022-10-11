The Mississippi Fire Academy honors fallen with memorial service

PEARL, Miss (WCBI) – Once a year, in Pearl, there is a day to remember.

At the Mississippi Fire Academy, firefighters usually spend their time training.

Today they honored the fallen.

Among those in attendance, rookies and veterans, and the families who remain.

A solemn salute to the men and women who fight fires across the state.

Four people who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty were honored here today at the Mississippi Fire Academy

Wayne Doyle, Lowndes County District 3 VFD.

Bobby Elliot, Shannon Fire and Rescue.

and Jessica Hamblin, Southeast Chickasaw VFD.

All from north Mississippi.

Their fire families remember the years spent together.

“” Me and Wayne had started way back when I started in the 80’s. He was already there and he helped train me up and we fought a lot of fire together and so we spent a lot of time together,” said Neal Austin.

Terry Wages is the Director of the Fire Academy. He says the remembrance is important for the men and women who served together. And, for their families.

“This ceremony means a lot to our state fire fighters as they come from all over the state to represent their departments and families. Its really a solemn moment each year that we gather. Its really an honor to the families that everyone comes here in remembrance of their loved ones, ” said Wages.

One person who is remembering their loved one today is the widow of Wayne Doyle.

“He was just a devoted firefighter and he was all about protecting wherever he was and whoever he was with.

I’m just so proud Wayne loved the fire service and devoted so much of his life to our community, ” said Janice Doyle.

It’s a job that requires a lot from firefighter – and family member. Courage. Grit. And, service.

It was a good day to remember that.

The program closed it with the Firefighter’s Prayer. These firefighters join the 116 others on the Mississippi memorial.

