“The New Magnolia” flag heads to final vote in November election

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippians now know the flag that will be on the ballot this November.

The people chosen to select a new flag design did not go with the shield or “Great River Flag.”

Instead, they chose “The New Magnolia” flag.

It has red bars on each side and a blue background behind a magnolia in the center.

The flag will appear on the ballot during the November general election.

If a majority of Mississippians vote for the new design, it will become the new state flag.

If not, the design process starts over.