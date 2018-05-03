The Perks Of Distance Learning

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – It’s graduation day for Mississippi State University.

For most of us, when we think about going to school, a physical campus comes to mind.

For some students making it to an actual classroom is no easy task.

“I’ve been attending here now for two full years and been in Gulfport the whole time,” said Mississippi State University distance learning student Ashley Jensen.

Ashley is now a Mississippi State University Alum but has never stepped foot on campus till graduation day.

“Distance education at Mississippi State is really designed for adult learners, mostly, because we have so many students that have families, that have jobs, and as much as they would love to come to this beautiful campus sometimes you just can’t do that,”said Distance Education Director Dr. Susan Seal.

Ashley now has a Masters in Middle Level Education.

She says fitting studying in her everyday routine was hard.

“Any time I could. Early mornings, late nights, after work, in between, at the dinner table,”said Jensen.

Making it to the next level wouldn’t be possible without working from home.

“It was very accommodating to the schedule I already had. I was able to work full-time and complete the entire program of study while working and raising two boys,”said Jensen.

“It’s something that many of them work hard for. For many, more than four years. Some of them completed community college work and come back. We have some students who can only take two classes per semester instead of a full load. It’s a calumniation of many years of hard work”said Distance Learning Advisor Susan Steward.

Seal says the program reaches Mississippi students and beyond.

“Quite often we have students from all over the United States who it may be their very first time on this campus. They are meeting people they’ve been in groups with in classes but have never met them face-to-face so it can be really an exciting time,”said Seal.

Distance learning students receive the same degrees and options online as traditional students.

Jensen says if you’re interested in getting to the next level.

“Do it right away, don’t put it off. I waited eight years between my bachelor’s and starting my masters. I wish I started right away,”said Jensen.

MSU held its first spring commencement Thursday with two more scheduled for Friday.