The Possum Town Farms Dispensary caught on fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Around 1:00, the Columbus Fire and Rescue Team, Lowndes County Volunteer Firefighters and others, responded to a call about a Commercial fire at Possum Town Farms dispensary.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.

The heavy smoke did cause major damage to the front part of the building.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Jim Robbins tells WCBI, the state Fire Marshal will be investigating the fire.

The store manager did not want her face to be shown, but she says she hopes to have the dispensary reopened very soon.

“It is really up to the owner, but we really hope that we can open back up in the next few days if not in a week or so, just depending on the damage especially down in the dispensary.” said Emily Snapka. “With all the cameras and technology that we have, it might be do for an update anyways, so we are really going to have to assess it.”

No injuries were reported.

