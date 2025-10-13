The Safe Place Foundation held a community wash day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) A Starkville resident is turning her pain into purpose.

Saperior Patton is the Founder and President of the non-profit organization called the Safe Place Foundation.

The non-profit organization held a “Community Wash” Day.

This allowed Starkville Residents and Mississippi State University students to use washers, dryers, and laundry detergent for free.

Patton said, she knows just how much of a help this can be to someone, because she was once the kid who did not have clean clothes.

“I remember being that kid and not having clean clothes and getting bullied sometimes.” said Patton. “Just to be able to give back now and prevent that from happening to someone else, it means the world to me, and it is worth it”

“It is helping a lot because sometimes it gets depressing struggling.” said Vickie Sims, attended Community wash day. “My grandmother taught me that people do not have to be nice, so when they do, you should show them that you appreciate them. I think this is something that people should take advantage of.”

The “Community Wash” Day was held at Xtreme Clean Laundromat, and Patton tells WCBI, she plans to hold free wash day events every couple of months.

